Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $108.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $108,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

