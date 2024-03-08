America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 14.8 %
NASDAQ CRMT traded up $9.20 on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 170,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,462. The company has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $127.96.
Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart
In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,673.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 700,450 shares in the company, valued at $44,219,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,294 shares of company stock worth $2,799,272. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
