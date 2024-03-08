American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

