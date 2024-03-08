American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of American States Water worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. American States Water’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

