American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE AHR opened at $13.80 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT
In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
