American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $223.41 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

