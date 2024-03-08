American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 672,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,230. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock worth $2,198,937 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after acquiring an additional 284,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

