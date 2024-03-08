AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

AMERCO Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ UHALB opened at $65.86 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.