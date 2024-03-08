Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
Shares of AS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Amer Sports
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
