Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

