Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $714,899. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

