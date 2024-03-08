Alwyn Vorster Purchases 300,000 Shares of Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) Stock

Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,220.78).

Lindian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Lindian Resources alerts:

Lindian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lindian Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania, Guinea, Malawi, and Australia. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, and rare earths mineral ores. The company focuses on the Gaoual Bauxite project, Woula Bauxite project, and Lelouma Bauxite project located in Guinea, West Africa; Lushoto and Pare Bauxite projects located in Tanzania; and Kangankunde rare earths project located in Malawi.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.