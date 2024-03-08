Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Sells C$574,750.08 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08.

Altus Group Price Performance

AIF stock opened at C$50.67 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.