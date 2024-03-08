Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Sells C$574,750.08 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08.
AIF stock opened at C$50.67 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
