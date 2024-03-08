Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

