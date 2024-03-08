Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Energy Vault worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 144.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Vault news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,736 shares of company stock worth $160,313 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

