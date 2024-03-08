Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 74,690 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,690 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period.
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
