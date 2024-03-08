Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,689 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $186.29 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

