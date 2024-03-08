Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,273,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $339.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

