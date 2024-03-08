Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

JJSF stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $138.17 and a one year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

