Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

VGR stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

