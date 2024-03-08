Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

