Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

