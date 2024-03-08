Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $121.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

