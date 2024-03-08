Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VGR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.