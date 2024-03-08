Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,928 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,955 shares of company stock worth $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.90 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.