Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 257,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 126,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

