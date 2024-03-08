Alps Advisors Inc. Has $937,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

