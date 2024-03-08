Alps Advisors Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $32.93 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

