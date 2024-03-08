Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.4 %

DXCM opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

