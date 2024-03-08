Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,921 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

