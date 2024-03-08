Alphatec’s (ATEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.89 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,344. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

