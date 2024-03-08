Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMOM opened at $29.24 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50.

