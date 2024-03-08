Allison G. Niderno Sells 1,516 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HIG stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

