Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Northland Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALNT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Allient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

