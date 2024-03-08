Alison Terry Acquires 100,000 Shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) Stock

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE – Get Free Report) insider Alison Terry acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$34,800.00 ($22,597.40).

Matrix Composites & Engineering Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Matrix Composites & Engineering alerts:

Matrix Composites & Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite and material technology solutions to the oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defense, and transportation industries in Australia and internationally. It offers autonomous underwater vehicles/unmanned underwater vehicles buoyancy, distributed buoyancy module systems, drill riser buoyancy systems, matrix longitudinal groove system (LGS) riser buoyancy system, and Matrix LGS surf systems, as well as Matrix MarineShield, a wraparound corrosion protection system for the preservation of pipelines, risers, piles, and other critical field infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.