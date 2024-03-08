Alesia J. Haas Sells 64,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $242.87. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.59 and a beta of 3.36.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
