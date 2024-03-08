Alesia J. Haas Sells 64,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $242.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $242.87. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.59 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

