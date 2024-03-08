Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,464,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,345,090 shares.The stock last traded at $111.84 and had previously closed at $109.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

