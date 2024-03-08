Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

