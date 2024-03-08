Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 734,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 4.0 %

AKYA stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

