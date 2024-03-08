Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,844 shares of company stock worth $3,546,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,065,000 after buying an additional 537,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 72,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

AKRO opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of -0.37.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

