Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.22

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.22 and last traded at $162.97, with a volume of 1667208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

