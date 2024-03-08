Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $1,441,564.96 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.