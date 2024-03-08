Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

