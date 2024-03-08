Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,845.65 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00131825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020291 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

