agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 557,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,583,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.