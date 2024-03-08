AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.40.

AVAV stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

