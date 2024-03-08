AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:AER opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

