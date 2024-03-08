AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 7,360,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,246,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,897.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 493,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

