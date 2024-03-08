Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $6,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Utz Brands by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,201. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at $67,168,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,955 shares of company stock worth $9,113,302 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

