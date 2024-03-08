Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pool worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.50. 46,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.41. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $421.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

