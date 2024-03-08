Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.30. 324,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,298. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

